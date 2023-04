HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico juveniles have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop. They were reportedly in North Carolina at the time.

On April 9, officers from the Greenville Police Department located a hidden compartment in the tailgate of a pickup truck.

That’s where they claimed they discovered 42 pounds of hidden methamphetamine. The 17-year-olds have been charged with multiple counts of level 3 trafficking in meth.