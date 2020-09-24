2 New Mexico railroad projects to receive nearly $7M in grant funds for improvements

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two different railroad projects in New Mexico will receive almost $7 million in grant funding to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of freight and intercity passenger service.

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration selected 50 projects in 29 states to receive $320.6 million for Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements.

New Mexico projects receiving funding:

New Mexico – SW Chief Raton Route Modernization Program (Opportunity Zone) Up to $5,629,610; National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)

Improves Amtrak’s Southwest Chief between Trinidad, Colorado, and control point (CP) Madrid in New Mexico, located between Lamy and Albuquerque. Specifically, the project converts approximately 12.4 miles of bolted rail to welded rail between Lamy and CP Madrid, installs approximately 14,750 new ties over a 31-mile section south of Raton Pass and a separate 6-mile segment in New Mexico; rebuilds the timber decks of two railroad bridges; and performs rock scaling in Raton Pass, Glorieta Pass, and Shoemaker Canyon. The project also rebuilds three grade crossings where rail, gauge, and the pavement have deteriorated. The project eliminates imminent speed restrictions, generates savings in the maintenance of bolted rail and the close inspection and frequent repairs of aging railroad bridges, improves infrastructure, and reduces the risk of accidents caused by falling rock along the right-of-way.

New Mexico – Santa Teresa At-Grade Separation (Opportunity Zone) Up to $1,320,000; County of Doña Ana