2 missing Carlsbad girls last seen near Recreation Center

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department is searching for two girls who are believed to be traveling on foot. Carlsbad Police report 13-year-old Unique Pulido and 11-year-old Marrissa Gallegos were last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 near the Recreation Center located off of Muscatel Street.

Authorities describe Unique as being five feet one-inch tall and weighing 95-pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and wears black glasses. She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and blue jeans.

Marrissa is described as being five feet one inch tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Marrissa was reported to be wearing a pink Reebok t-shirt and blue jeans.

A Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory has been issued for the two girls and authorities believe them to be in danger if not located. If seen, the public is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 or dial 911.

