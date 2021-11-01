2 minor earthquakes reported in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be another great day with cool morning temperatures, but afternoon high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds will stay mostly light, from the west at 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny, with some high clouds making waves over the state. The next storm system will cross the Rockies Tuesday, bringing in a cold front and some moisture. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the high terrain of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado Tuesday. Light snow will come down in the San Juan Mountains, with less than 3" of accumulation. On Wednesday, rain and snow will be possible in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, and far eastern New Mexico. Accumulation will be limited and light.

Temperatures will cool down, mainly in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will fall around 10-15 degrees on Tuesday and stay cooler than normal through Thursday on the east side of the state. The Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico will only cool up to around 5 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.