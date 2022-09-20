NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Millions more will go toward trail projects across the state. The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced more than $2 million that will go toward a number of projects, that includes nearly $295,000 to help develop a multi-use trail on the west side.

This would be on open space lands surrounding the Petroglyphs. Also, nearly $100,000 to improve and expand downhill mountain biking trails on the east side of the Sandias. Twenty total projects are funded by the grant, 65percent are supporting rural or tribal communities and will create over 175 new jobs in New Mexico, including at least 61 full-time, 20 part-time, 17 seasonal, six temporary or contract, and over 77 youth positions.