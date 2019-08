ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are recovering from a shooting in Roswell on Tuesday night.

The Chaves County News Network captured video of the scene on the 800 block of west Tilden Street. Police say a 41-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were outside when someone fired shots at them.

Both men are expected to recover. No word yet on the suspect.

If you know anything, call police.