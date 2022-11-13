ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are now facing charges connected to shoplifting as well as leading police on a chase. Officials reported the men were caught on camera stealing.

According to criminal complaints, Roswell police were called to Walmart for reports of two men shoplifting.

Police reviewed store cameras and said the footage showed Mikey Sing and Juan Montez taking tools and hardware supplies valued at more than $1,000. Sing and Montez left in a red minivan, and when officers tried to pull them over, they allegedly kept driving.

Police later got a call from a homeowner who witnessed the two men running away from the van in an alleyway.

Law enforcement eventually caught up with both Sing and Montez and took them into custody. Both men are now facing multiple charges, including shoplifting.