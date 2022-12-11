NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two people died, and one was injured in a Taos County crash. Officials said the crash happened early morning Friday.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a rollover on Friday in the early morning. The scene was near milepost 37 on State Road 68. It’s south of Stakeout Drive.

Officials said two people died, and one was injured. The injured person was flown to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment.

Police identified Whon Ojeike Keiko Washington, 47, of San Francisco, and Giano Rowena Weathers, 52, of New Hampshire as the two deaths.

All three individuals involved in the crash were siblings and were visiting family in the Taos area. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this tragedy, more details will be released as investigation is completed and more is known about the crash. Statement from the Taos County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities are investigating, but they suspect high speed and no seatbelts could have been involved due to at-scene indications pointing toward those conclusions.