CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police said school surveillance video caught two students with guns on campus. They were arrested.

Clovis authorities said they responded to Clovis High School around 1 p.m. Monday after a student received a Snapchat. They alleged the Snapchat video showed two boys along the side of Clovis High School.

In the video, one opens his jacket showing what police said was a shotgun and a pistol.

They were able to confirm with security cameras that the boys were on campus at the time of the video. Police charged and arrested the two juveniles.