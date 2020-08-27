2 good samaritans help deputy arrest suspected drunk driver

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A scary situation for a Lea County Sheriff Deputy. He pulled over a suspected drunk driver. The closest back up was 30 miles away. The suspect started to fight the deputy that’s when two good samaritans stepped in.

“We just seen an officer in trouble. He was trying to handle the situation the best he can, he was by himself,” said good samaritan Lloyd Dollar.

Last Tuesday afternoon, Lea County Sheriff’s Department received numerous calls of a truck pulling camper trailer that was swerving all over the road coming into Tatum along U.S. 380. That’s when Deputy Donovan Rowell stopped the truck, driven by Darren Quimby of Carlsbad. As soon as the deputy started questioning Quimby, he became aggressive.

The deputy asked Quimby if he would take a field sobriety test which he continually refused even telling the deputy they will fight if they try to arrest him. Quimby finally took the tests but when he was told he was under arrest for DWI, the fight was on.

Quimby said he was going to take the deputy’s weapon. As the scuffle began Lloyd and Michael Hubbard of Roswell, saw the commotion and stopped to help the deputy.

“It was reaction, we was driving, Lloyd seen it going on, he said, ‘not on my watch.’ He went out on one side and I went out on the other, we just didn’t wanna see someone get killed or hurt,” said Michael.

Because of the quick actions, Quimby was taken into custody. Thursday morning, Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton presented both men with a certificate of valor for their actions. Deputy Donovan was not injured in the scuffle but is thankful for the two good samaritans. Quimby is currently in jail and has a lengthy criminal history in New Mexico.

