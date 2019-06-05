2 firefighters in critical condition after Roswell explosion, 10 others injured

New Mexico State Police are leading the investigation into what caused an explosion at Roswell’s airport that injured 12 firefighters. Two of those firefighters were sent to hospitals in critical condition Wednesday night.

Officials say 10 of the firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries. The family of one of the firefighters now at a trauma center says he suffered third-degree burns on 80% of his body.

Wednesday night the Roswell community gathered to pray for those firefighters as investigators try to figure out exactly what happened. Dozens of people came out, including other firefighters and their families hoping the two injured firefighters pull through.

Renee Morton says her son was supposed to be on shift Wednesday. “One of them could have been my son,” she said.

She’s just one of many still shaken up after 12 firefighters were injured in an explosion at the Roswell airport.

“Two of our firemen are laying over there injured from today’s tragedy,” Roswell Fire Chief Devin Graham said.

Cellphone video captured the black plumes that filled the sky as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

“Officers arrived on scene, firefighers arrived on scene, pretty quick, within minutes,” State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said.

New Mexico State Police say officers were dispatched just after noon. They say Roswell firefighters were inside a building packaging fireworks when the explosion happened.

“Fireworks for the upcoming community firework show for the Fourth of July,” Lt. Soriano said.

Twelve firefighters were in the building.

“Ten of them were treated on scene for minor injuries and were released,” the lieutenant said.

Wednesday night, firefighters and their families, along with other people in the community, came together to pray that two of their own pull through.

“We’re one community, and we’re all one family. We’re a family of believers here in Roswell,” Ron Biggers said.

The FBI, along with the ATF, is also investigating to help determine what caused the explosion.