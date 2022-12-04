SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) arrested two men. They are accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center was contacted around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a stolen vehicle seen at Riverside Mobile Home Park at the 7600 block of Riverside Loop.

Officers responded to the location and staged a tire deflation device at each exit of the park while they searched for the stolen vehicle.

Police said the vehicle tried to flee the park, and the tire deflation device worked and popped the front and rear passenger-side tires. Officers followed as the driver reportedly fled west on Airport Road.

Authorities said the suspect drove at low speeds on Paseo Real toward La Cienega.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police (NMSP) helped the police department as the suspect entered Santa Fe County Sheriffs’ territory. In La Cienega, officers were able to pop the driver-side tires with another deflation device.

Police said the driver continued to drive and was going south on I-25 at the La Cienega exit. NMSP then used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to end the pursuit. Three people were detained.

Law enforcement claimed to find a stolen handgun in the vehicle along with cocaine and two stolen license plates.

The driver was identified as Kristian Dominguez, 23, of Sante Fe. He was charged with transferring/receiving a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing law enforcement, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of receiving stolen property, and driving while license suspended.

One passenger was identified as Edward Lucio, 41, of Santa Fe. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting/evading arrest.

Officials said the other passenger was a 26-year-old woman. She is not currently facing charges.