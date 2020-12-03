2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

VADO, N.M. (AP) — Two engines and 12 empty cars that were part of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train derailed in the southern New Mexico community of Vado early Wednesday morning, the railroad said.

The train’s engineer was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and cause of the derailment was under investigation, BNSF said in a statement.

The derailment left one engine on its side and the second was off the rails but upright.

The state Department of Transportation said parts of several highways were closed in Vado, which is 15 miles (25 miles) south of Las Cruces.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery