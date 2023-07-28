PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a shooting Thursday. On July 27, deputies were sent to a home in Portales for a potential shooting.

They said they found Elisa Aleman who had been shot in the torso by her husband Aurelio Flores. The department said Flores had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Both were found in the living room of the home. The sheriff’s office said both bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator for autopsy.