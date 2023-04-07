SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two bodies were found in San Juan County. Officials said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

San Juan County deputies responded to Highway 64 Auto Salvage after two dead bodies were found and reported just before 9 p.m. on April 4.

At the scene, Anthony McCants, 26, and Candrick Begay, 31, were found dead. Authorities determined the two were killed.

The pair were supposed to be out in the yard pulling parts in the afternoon, but family members became concerned when they didn’t hear from them. Employees searched the area and found them on the property.

If anyone has any information they think will help authorities solve this case, they are asked to call 505-333-7878.