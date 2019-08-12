2 dead, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a rollover crash that left two people dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Officials say a Ford Bronco carrying four people rolled over on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. on I-40 near Gallup. Both 24-year-old Latoya Aisetewa and 21-year-old Leonard Aistewa were ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. They were pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

A 54-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman were hospitalized. Their injuries and conditions at this time are unknown.

According to New Mexico State Police, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor. However, they say seatbelts were not properly utilized.