ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local companies joined together to hold an expungement event for people with simple-cannabis convictions.

Cannabis company Green Goods and Red Barn Growers held the event at Manzano Mesa Multi-generational Center Saturday.

Representatives from the State Department of Public Safety, the public defender’s office, and students with UNM Law were on hand to help people who, under New Mexico’s legal cannabis laws, qualify to clear their records and to help speed up the process.

“It’s a way for the company to give back to those who faced difficulties finding work after previous convictions,” said Elen Besancon.

Organizers said that if there is a positive impact on the community, they hope to extend the program around the state.