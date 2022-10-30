Editor’s Note: Santa Fe Police originally released Kiara McCulley’s age to be 21. This is incorrect. The story has been changed to reflect her actual age, according to officials.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) said two people have been arrested in connection to a death. Information about the arrests was released Sunday afternoon.

The SFPD said they arrested Kiara McCulley, 19, and Isaac Apodaca, 25, for first-degree murder. The charge is connected to the death of Grace Jennings, 21, whose death was reported Saturday.

Police said they are still investigating, and if anyone has any information, they can Sergeant Lisa Champlin by calling 505-955-5044.