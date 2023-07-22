HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police made two separate arrests connected to separate arsons.
On June 21, crews responded to a structure fire on North del Paso Street. Investigators determined it had been set intentionally.
Rubin Flores, 45, was charged with arson and negligent arson.
On July 13, Hobbs firefighters responded to a fire on East Marland Street. They claimed there was damage to a couch, pillow, counter, and floor.
Nicolette Dobbins, 31, is accused of starting the fire at her mother’s house while Dobbin’s 15-year-old son was inside. She’s been charged with child abuse, arson, and negligent arson.