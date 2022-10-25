AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been arrested for child abuse. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) released the information on Tuesday.

The SJCSO alleged, on September 16, a worker with New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department asked for help with a child welfare check. The check was at the household where Lindbergh Alonzo, 42, and Alexis Alonzo, 28, lived. Allegations had been reported of inappropriate discipline, close confinement, and inadequate food.

Once arriving, deputies said they suspected that children were being closed in a closet for extended amounts of time and not being fed properly. Court documents detailed that two of four children in the household would be locked in a closet and only given two sandwiches a day, and if a child would misbehave, parts of their meals would be taken away.

Officials decided to remove the children from the home.

The children were taken to a medical center for screening, and one was found to be severely malnourished. Warrants were issued for Lindbergh and Alexis Alonzo. On Friday, they were arrested and taken to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Lindbergh Alonzo was charged with child abuse causing great bodily harm and tampering with evidence. Alexis Alonzo was charged with child abuse causing great bodily harm.