BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A whole lot of stolen property has been recovered in Sandoval County. Deputies reported these two people had the stolen property.

On October 17, the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and Bernalillo police served a search warrant at a home in Bernalillo.

They alleged they found Luciano Garcia and Anita Farfan along with a lot of license plates and stolen vehicles.

Officials also reported they also uncovered evidence showing one or both were possibly involved in making counterfeit money and checks.