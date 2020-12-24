2.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Carlsbad

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the town of Whites City, New Mexico overnight. The earthquake happened just 22 miles from Carlsbad. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 3.1 miles. No word on any damage but that’s the second earthquake within a month in that area. The other one was on Dec. 17, just 53 miles south of Carlsbad with a magnitude of 2.7.

Earthquakes are caused by a sudden slip on a fault. The tectonic plates are always slowly moving, but they get stuck at their edges due to friction. When the stress on the edge overcomes the friction, there is an earthquake that releases energy in waves that travel through the earth’s crust and cause the shaking that we feel.

Latest New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery