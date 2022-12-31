BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A City Council bill would set more than $1 million aside for a special project. The large sum of money would be used to secure a land purchase for a facility used to house homeless veterans.
The 20,000 sq. ft. center would be built on nearly three acres of land near Gibson and I-25. The money would go to the nonprofit called Veterans Integration Centers. They would be in charge of the facility.
Plans include 42 beds, 33 units of low-income housing, mental and health care assistance, and substance abuse treatment.
The project is expected to fully cost around $18 million. Bernalillo County has already approved $3.5 million with the VA.