NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder case from the 1980s has yielded an arrest. Lovington Police Department (LPD) said the case had gone cold years ago.

According to LPD, the police in Garland, Texas, responded to the 3600 block of Colbath Street on November 7, 1986. Barbara Villarreal was found at that location with stab wounds. She was dead, and a knife was nearby.

DNA evidence was collected and entered into the CODIS database.

Years later, officials determined Liborio Canales, 85, to be a suspect. They believed Canales would sometimes visit Lovington, New Mexico.

Canales, who was in Mexico, recently crossed the border to see family, and he was arrested by Lovington and Garland officials. He was booked into the Lea County Detention Center for a murder charge. His bond is $1 million. He’s expected to be taken to Texas soon.