ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old Albuquerque man is waiting to be booked into jail and is facing charges of murder after a chase with border patrol ended in a deadly crash. The crash happened Saturday south of Deming.

Investigators say Elton Fastelum was fleeing from border patrol agents when his SUV rolled several times, catching fire. Ten people were in the car, one of them was killed in the crash.