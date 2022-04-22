NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Police say a 19-mile stretch of I-25 between Algodones and Waldo Canyon Road is currently shut down. The closure starts at I-25 north at Algodones (milepost 248) and ends at I-25 south at Waldo Canyon Road (milepost 267).

That stretch of I-25 is closed because of brown-out conditions and multiple accidents. Anyone needing to use that road is asked to instead use Highway 14 as an alternate route.