LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police responded to a fatal pedestrian crash Sunday evening at Veterans Memorial Park. Police say a male driving a lifted Chevrolet truck was parked in a parking stall at the park. As the driver was pulling out, he struck an 18-month-old female child.
According to police, the child was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The crash remains under investigation.