NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 17-year-old is now facing a murder charge after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said they connected him to a deadly incident in April.

The murder happened back on April 23, when BCSO found 26-year-old Vicente Guerra in the parking lot of Mike’s Place Bar near Isleta and Blake.

According to the criminal complaint, Guerra was gunned down after a vehicle with three people in it took off. Surveillance footage showed the shots coming from the driver’s side of the car.

Those three people were later located, and officers determined Marcos Valdez was the driver.

Valdez was arrested in Las Cruces Tuesday and awaits extradition back to Albuquerque.