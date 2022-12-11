ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police said they discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Sunday afternoon, officials announced they arrested someone in connection to the crime.

The Roswell Police Department (RPD) reported that they arrested Angel Gonzalez, 17, of Roswell, on Saturday.

Authorities claimed around 8:30 p.m. Friday, there was a shooting in the 400 block of East Albuquerque Street. They think Angel Brouillette, 27, was drinking and started talking to Gonzalez who was outside of a home on the street. Brouillette allegedly made threats to harm Gonzalez and his 14-year-old brother.

Police said Gonzalez used a shotgun and a handgun try to get Brouillette to leave. The 14-year-old went inside and Brouillette left the yard. However, while in the street, Brouillette reportedly threatened the boys again. Gonzalez is accused of firing one shot from the handgun, which hit Brouillette in the head. Gonzalez allegedly fled after the shooting and tossed the gun as he ran.

RPD was called to the scene to check on Brouillette, who was lying in the street. They discovered he had been shot and died.

Saturday afternoon, police searched the house on E. Albuquerque Street via search warrant. Gonzalez approached the house while the police were there. He was taken to the station to be questioned. He was held at the facility until an arrest warrant was created and signed by a judge.

Gonzalez was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility. He is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a handgun.