17 New Mexico inmates selected to participate in new job training program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is introducing a new job training program for inmates that gives them a chance to land a job before they get released.

These men may have a checkered past, but they’re ready to look toward the future once they’re released from the state penitentiary.

“I believe that we all deserve a second chance even though we committed a mistake, a great mistake,” Gregorio San Martin said.

San Martin is one of 17 inmates selected from correctional facilities throughout the state to participate in the week-long job training program. Each inmate just has three months left until their release.

“It’s a good start for us. We’re going to get back out to society, giving us the opportunity to have our paper in hand that we needed before getting out and becoming a member of society again,” San Martin said.

During the program, inmates gained valuable skills that are essential to land them jobs in the construction industry.

“The prisoners have gotten certifications in OSAH, which is Occupational Safety and Health, which means if I go onto a worksite and a construction site I know how to keep myself, public and my coworkers safe,” McCamley said.

Bill McCamley is with the New Mexico Workforce Solutions Department, which helped organize the program. He says it’s federally funded and they were able to partner with five different construction companies looking for new workers.

“If we’re not doing this and people get out and go back to what they were doing before, that’s bad for whoever the victim of that, that’s bad for the public who’s paying a lot of taxpayer money to house these folks, and it’s bad for the inmate themselves,” McCamley said.

San Martin says it’s an experience he’ll never take for granted.

“It was a little scary because we haven’t been doing any interaction with society that much…but just gave us a great opportunity to get back on track, know that they want us to get back out there and be successful,” San Martin said.

Program organizers say they’ll see how these inmates do at their new jobs. If all goes well, they’ll look to expand the program and even consider working with industries other than construction.