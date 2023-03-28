SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that $17 million in grant awards will be distributed to broadband infrastructure expansion as part of the Connect New Mexico Pilot Program. The grant hopes to deliver universal broadband availability throughout New Mexico, with a focus on unserved and underserved communities.

The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion is working on the rollout of the awards. Awardees of the grant include SWC Telesolutions (Ethos Broadband), Tularosa Communications, Western New Mexico Telephone Company, and Valley TeleCom Group.

The four projects selected aim to provide high-speed internet to over 2,500 premises across 10 different rural communities. Around 80% of the targeted premises are unserved and 20% are underserved.

“In my State of the State speech, I stressed my steadfast commitment to bring high-speed broadband networks to every unserved and underserved New Mexico community, no matter how rural. These projects showcase that commitment and our broader goal of universal broadband availability across all of New Mexico,” says Governor Lujan Grisham. “Together, we are breaking down the long-standing walls of the digital divide.”