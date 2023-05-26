NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 16 Mexican wolf pups have been successfully fostered into the wild population in New Mexico. The pups came from four captive facilities across the country and were placed into wild dens in eastern Arizona and western New Mexico.

The Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team selectively breeds pups to produce genetically diverse pups that are then transported to the wild and put in dens with pups that are close in age. “Fostering is like a relay race for conservation,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wolf technician Agapito Lopez said. This is the eighth year of fostering pups into the wild. This brings the total number of fostered captive-born pups to 99, according to a release from the Fish and Wildlife Service.