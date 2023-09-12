SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – El Rancho de las Golondrinas, New Mexico’s Premier Living History Museum in La Cienega, is hosting the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire this weekend. The event is expected to sell out by Thursday and will draw several thousand people to the museum each day.

Due to limited parking at Las Golondrinas, there will be an overflow lot at the Downs of Santa Fe, where visitors can get on a free shuttle to travel to the Kingdom of Las Golondrinas. Parking at the museum will be on a first come, first served basis; once the lot is full there will be signage directing visitors to the Downs of Santa Fe lot. Parking at both locations is free.

The Santa Fe Renaissance Faire will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for seniors, teens, veterans and students, and free for children 12 and under. Las Golondrinas Members and Blue Star Families are also free, but require advance tickets. Tickets are on sale online and will be $5 more at the door.