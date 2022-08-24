ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities released information about a fatal crash that took place Monday. The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said the crash involved a semi-truck and took the life of a teenage boy.

According to a release from NMSP, a two-vehicle crash was reported Monday around 6:00 p.m. at the West Atoka Road intersection on U.S. 285. The location was south of Artesia.

Officials stated their investigation leads them to believe a Dodge SUV was driving south on U.S. 285. The 19-year-old SUV driver tried to turn onto W. Atoka Road, which put the vehicle in the path of a semi-truck heading north on U.S. 285. The passenger side of the SUV was struck by the semi.

A 15-year-old SUV passenger from Artesia died due to crash injuries. He was determined to be dead at the scene by a medical investigator. Officials said he was wearing his seatbelt during the crash. The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital before being airlifted to a trauma center. It’s not known if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Officials don’t think alcohol was involved in this crash, but they stated they weren’t sure why the driver tried to turn onto W. Atoka Road. This crash is still under investigation.