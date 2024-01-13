GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is investigating a shooting. They said the victim was a 6-year-old.

NMSP said the Hurley Police Department contacted them on Friday after they responded to the 200 block of D Street for a shooting. A 14-year-old was detained, and authorities said he had a dismantled handgun and ammunition.

Authorities believe the child was sitting inside a parked car outside a home when the suspect was dropped off nearby. The 14-year-old is accused of shooting into the vehicle, hitting the child. The vehicle that dropped the teen off left the scene, NMSP reported.

The child was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to a trauma center. His condition is unknown.

The teen was taken to the Doña Ana County Juvenile Detention Center. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a person.

Authorities are still looking into the case. If you have information to give the police, call 575-382-2511.