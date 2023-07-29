QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said a 14-year-old has been charged with the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl in Questa.

They alleged the two, along with two other juveniles, were at a home listening to music Friday around 2:30 in the afternoon.

NMSP said the boy then pulled out a pistol and shot, killing the 13-year-old girl. He allegedly dragged her body outside.

Police said the father of the boy, 39-year-old William Brown, arrived at the home, and the two initially refused to leave.

The boy was charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and assault on a police officer. Brown, who owned the guns in the home, was charged with negligent making a firearm accessible to a minor resulting in death.