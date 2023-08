TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen is facing charges for a deadly shooting. He was in court Tuesday in Taos County.

Porfirio Brown, 14, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 13-year-old girl last week.

Investigators claimed four juveniles were hanging out at a Questa home when Brown pulled a gun and shot the girl.

His father, William Brown, is also facing a charge, for allowing his son to access his gun. It’s the first case charged under the recently passed “Bennie’s Law.”