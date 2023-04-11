Fire damaged this home on the 2600 block of Cumbres Court on Saturday | Courtesy of Las Cruces Fire Department

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces firefighters found dead cats inside a two-story house fire on Saturday, Apr. 8. By the time crews arrived on Cumbres Court after calls of a house fire, flames were already coming out of the windows on the house’s second floor.

Firefighters got the fire under control in around 30 minutes. During their inspection, following the fire, they found the bodies of 14 dead cats, and one remaining alive.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.