LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds are facing murder charges following what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong. At this point, Las Cruces Police have not released the names of the teens who are accused of shooting 24-year-old Fabian Lopez to death earlier this month. Three other teens are charged with helping them evade police. Lopez was found behind the wheel when his car crashed into a year just after the shooting.
Latest News
- Las Cruces Police asking for help in gun store robbery
- Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to President Donald Trump’s “phony Congresswoman” tweet
- Sports Desk: Holly Holm set to take on Irene Aldana in October
- 13-year-old, two 16-year-olds charged with murder
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls lawmakers back to Capitol Hill in effort to rescue USPS