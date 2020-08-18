13-year-old, two 16-year-olds charged with murder

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A hiker survived after being stranded in the forest near Santa Fe for 14 days. He was rescued after a man happened to hear a cry for help on what may have been one of the hiker's final days. The Windsor Trail in Santa Fe is popular but difficult taking hikers up steep hills both ways. On Saturday, a man was calling out for his daughter who ran up ahead when he heard two people answer.

"We started bushwacking down this 45-degree incline, down the side of the mountain. About every few minutes we would stop and yell and this person would yell back and we'd take a new fix. About after 20 minutes, we made it down to this guy, he was lying beside a creek--his legs didn't--he couldn't stand he couldn't move; he was delirious. So he wasn't making much sense," said John Utsey.