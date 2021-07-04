13-year-old hero presented with bravery award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico House of Representatives is honoring a teenager for saving a young girl’s life. House Republican leader Jim Townsend presented 13-year-old Kaydence Henslee of Mayhill an award for her bravery and heroism.

Henslee was on spring break in Orlando with her family enjoying some time at the pool back in April when she saw a toddler floating face down in the deep end. “I just saw her kind of floating. She wasn’t technically on the bottom when I was there. When I dived in and jumped in. When I pulled her out, her lip was purple,” said Henslee.

Haven Williams, 3, from Missouri, was then rushed to the hospital. Doctors told her mother that Kaydence had saved her just in time.