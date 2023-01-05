ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A 27-year-old Tularosa man and a teen girl are charged for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting. The incident took place earlier this week in Alamogordo.

James Romero is accused of shooting two vehicles and a house Tuesday on the 1100 block of Greenwood.

Police said a 13-year-old girl then drove Romero from the scene, leading officers on a chase.

The two were eventually arrested near La Luz.

The girl was charged with aggravated fleeing and conspiracy to shoot at an occupied dwelling. Romero was charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.