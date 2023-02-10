SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department has charged a teen for shooting a man on Sunday. They said officers were sent to an apartment complex on Camino Alire just after 9 that evening.
Authorities found a 34-year-old male who had been shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They interviewed 13-year-old Christopher Martin, who they claimed confessed to the shooting.
Martin has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.