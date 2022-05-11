SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office and Stowe Story Labs announced the ten projects chosen for the first New Voices New Mexico screenwriting training program. The six-month-long program is designed to support emerging screenwriters in developing the skills necessary for writing feature film and television scripts.

Thirteen participants out of 200 applicants were chosen from across the state. Applicants have to be current New Mexico residents or New Mexicans studying out of state.

The chosen individuals & writing teams are Chelese Belmont and Shannan Reeve of Albuquerque, Thomas Gray of Española, Liana Morales of Albuquerque, Ruben Muller of Albuquerque, Daniel Peaslee of Santa Fe, Brittany Ramirez and Micaela Legarda of Las Cruces, Kira Sipler and Lorraine Montez of Albuquerque, Enrique Cruz Torres of Albuquerque, Raquel Troyce of Albuquerque, and Carmen Tsabetsaye of Albuquerque.