QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – An 11-year-old dog was attacked by a mountain lion in Questa and ‘Rosie’ may not be the only victim. Sharon Borges with the animal rescue Run Around Dog Town in Costilla, initially thought Rosie had been in a dog fight, but later realized that wasn’t the case.

Rosie was rushed to Taos Veterinary Clinic, after a seven hour surgery and more than one-hundred stitches, Rosie survived. Chris Williams with Run Around Dog Town said Rosie is lucky to be alive but Questa Police say she may not be the mountain lion’s only victim. “Questa PD showed up at the house and they started letting us know that other people started reported their dogs missing a couple houses from Tim’s,” said Williams.

Williams said donations helped pay for Rosie $1,400.00 medical bill. Now Run Around Dog Town has created a GoFundMe page in case someone else becomes a victim.