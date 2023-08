ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police Department (RPD) said a child died in a shooting. The incident happened on Sunday.

RPD reported that the shooting took place around 2 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of West Eight Street. A 10-year-old girl had gunshot injuries and died after being taken to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating, but they think the shooting was accidental and may have involved other children playing with a gun.