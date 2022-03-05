ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has a new officer – 10-year-old Davarjay “DJ” Daniel. “..And perform the duties of the office to which I have been appointed to the best of my ability, so help me god,” Daniel said during his swearing-in.

The Houston boy is currently battling cancer and has dreamed of being a police officer his whole life. His family has been touring police departments in various states, being sworn in for multiple agencies. He’s also an honorary officer for Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, and a member of the “Men in Black.”