10 rare plants added to New Mexico endangered plant species list

Clover’s cactus or Sclerocactus cloverae is found in a small region of the Four Corners in New Mexico. (photo courtesy Robert Sivinski/Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new rule change will better protect 10 more plant species that are in danger of extinction in New Mexico. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst on July 9, approved an amendment to the state Endangered Plant Species List and Collection Permits rule that adds 10 plant species to the list.

The rule bans protected endangered plant species from being collected, removed, transported, exported, processed for sale, or offered for sale unless a valid permit is issued for scientific purposes by the state forester. A press release by EMNRD states that this effort comes after years of research by the Forestry Division’s Endangered Plant Program in addition to other rare plant scientists across New Mexico.

“While climate change is the primary threat to extinction of our endangered plants, this law provides an additional level of protection by prohibiting collection of some of our rarest plants,” said Daniela Roth, Forestry Division Endangered Plant Program Manager, in a press release. “Adding new plants to the state list should encourage land managers to provide better protection.”

The 10 species added to the list are: Townsendia gypsophila (Gypsum Townsend’s aster); Sclerocactus cloverae (Clover’s cactus); Scrophularia macrantha (Mimbres figwort); Castilleja tomentosa (tomentose paintbrush); Penstemon metcalfei (Metcalfe’s beardtongue); Cymopterus spellenbergii (Spellenberg’s springparsley); and Linum allredii (Allred’s flax); Agalinis calycina (Leoncita false-foxglove); Hexalectris colemanii (Coleman’s coralroot); and Castilleja ornata (Swale paintbrush).

The complete rule amendments can be found on the EMNRD Forestry Division website. The amendments go into effect on July 28 after the publication in the New Mexico Register.