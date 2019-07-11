$10 million in scholarship money to benefit aspiring teachers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new law is helping aspiring teachers pay for their education. As part of the recently signed Teacher Affordability Act, the state is awarding $10 million in scholarship money to local colleges and universities.

Eligible teachers-education students can get up to $3,000 per semester for tuition, books, and other expenses. That’s in addition to the new Grow Your Own Teacher’s Act, which provides scholarships for educational assistants to get teaching licenses.

The Higher Education Department says the goal is to put a dent in the state’s teacher shortage. The scholarship program starts this fall.