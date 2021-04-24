10-digit dialing in New Mexico begins today

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday begins the change throughout the state to 10-digit dialing for all telephone calls made in the state. The change comes with the implementation of a new three-digit number to dial for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 988. According to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, this order requires all covered providers to make 10-digit dialing mandatory for all local calls in the 505 and 575 area codes because 988 is assigned to customers as a working prefix.

April 24 begins a permissive dialing period and callers are encouraged to practice 10-digit dialing even though seven-digit dialing will still work. As of October 24, 2021, 10-digit dialing will be mandatory and an incorrect dial will be met with an automated reminder to dial 10 digits.

