LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) –The SALA Event Center in Los Alamos is hosting a 10-day Oppenheimer Festival to celebrate and provide education about Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer.”

The festival kicked off Thursday and will run until July 30. Each day has a different schedule filled with showings of “Oppenheimer,” “The Moment in Time: The Manhattan Project,” “To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb” and “Alamogordo, Center of the World, Trinity 1945.” There will also be a series of lectures, panel discussions, and after-movie conversations.

Extras who were part of the production will be there to share their experience about being behind the scenes. Experts, local historians, and individuals connected to Oppenheimer will share their stories about scientific breakthroughs, ethical implications of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s work, and more. Historians will also share their perspectives on the accuracy and portrayal of Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s movie.

The event will also feature live entertainment, immersive exhibits, and art installations. For more information and to buy tickets, click here. Los Alamos County also launched a website including links to the Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Los Alamos National Lab pages and tours, a calendar of events, education resources, and more.